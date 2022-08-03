The family and friends of a four year-old boy who drowned after falling into the sea from Burnham-On-Sea jetty 10 years ago this month will take part in a charity football match this weekend.

Dylan Cecil was on a family holiday in Burnham-On-Sea when he tragically died on August 19th, 2012.

After his death, a memorial fund was formed to help under-privileged children and their families by providing respite holidays in the south west.

And on Sunday (August 7th) the home of Kettering Town FC, Latimer Park, will host the annual Sonics v Angry Birds football match to raise cash for the registered charity.

Dylan’s grandad John Cecil said: “It is a source of great comfort to the family that Dylan’s name is kept alive through the fund.”

Despite desperate rescue attempts by his parents and the emergency services, Dylan’s body was found washed up four days later, half-a-mile away from the jetty, at Burnham-On-Sea sailing club.

After his death, the Dylan Cecil Memorial Fund was created. The fund has worked with charities to help others spend time away which wouldn’t necessarily be possible for them.

To date, this year a family has spent a week in a caravan in Looe, Cornwall, and a further holiday is pending for later this year.

The trips are funded by events held in memory of Dylan, who would have been 14 this year.

This Sunday’s match kicks off at 2pm and all are welcome to attend for a donation on the gate towards the charity.

With this month marking a decade since Dylan’s death, John added: “It’s still difficult and as soon as you have these events all of the memories come back.”

“It’s hard to think about the image of what he would be like.”

A number of safety enhancements were introduced in Burnham-On-Sea in the wake of the death, including improved jetty signage, an audible warning system at the jetty building, and enhanced lifeguarding during the busy summer holidays.