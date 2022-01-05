A Somerset charity is seeking volunteers in the Burnham-On-Sea area to help friends, family members, and work colleagues make the best decisions for their health during the pandemic.

Spark Somerset, a charity that provides support to the county’s voluntary sector, is on the lookout for people to join its Covid community champions scheme, delivered with help from the Somerset Activity and Sports Partnership (SASP).

The scheme was designed to help people play a role in their communities by providing them with up-to-date information about the virus which they can share with their friends, family, or colleagues.

After attending a short online training session, the Covid community champions will receive regular emails containing useful Covid-19 information to help them and others make the right decisions to stay healthy.

The champions will also receive invitations to online catch-up meetings. The meetings are optional and informal, and they provide an opportunity to catch up with other champions and hear valuable information from experts.

They can also share feedback at the meetings about how their community work is going where they live and work.

By having the information to hand, the champions can spread the latest guidance surrounding Covid in their day-to-day lives, or even use it to challenge something they see online.

There are over 100 Covid community champions within the network, who use the information they receive in a range of ways.

To find out more about becoming a Covid community champion, visit www.sparksomerset.org.uk/projects/covid-community-champions or email project coordinator Helen Fielden: helen.fielden@sparksomerset.org.uk.