Charlie, 8, completes Mount Snowdon trek to raise £3,562 for Secret World Wildlife Rescue

A young fundraiser has completed a big hiking challenge to raise money for a local wildlife rescue charity near Burnham-On-Sea.

Charlie Webb, who lives in Glastonbury, is a wildlife-loving 8-year-old and said he wanted to do something to help sick, injured and orphaned wildlife.

So he trekked up Mount Snowdon with his mother to raise money for Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre, based in East Huntspill.

Climbing Snowdon in just five hours and nine minutes, Charlie has raised an incredible £3,562 for the charity.

Charlie explained why he picked them: “Secret World is important to me because it’s full of wildlife, and I love all animals. Also, I think Secret World is important as wild animals don’t have owners to take care of them, to tell them what to do and what not to do, so some times they get stuck in fences and rubbish.”

Before he took part in his challenge, Charlie received messages of good luck from several wildlife celebrities including Springwatch’s Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan.

Head of Education and Public Relations at Secret World, George Bethell said: “We are truly grateful to Charlie for raising an amazing amount of money for Secret World, the funds he has raised will allow us to help feed and care for even more animals. It is also brilliant to see that Charlie is spreading the word amongst young people about some of the problems that British wildlife face.”

If you would like to donate and raise Charlie’s total even further, you can do so here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jo-webv-1713466124740