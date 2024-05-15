Charlie, 8, set to hike up Mount Snowdon to help Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham

A young fundraiser is set to take on a big hiking challenge to raise money for a local wildlife rescue charity near Burnham-On-Sea.

Charlie Webb, who lives in Glastonbury, is a wildlife-loving 8-year-old and says he wanted to do something to help sick, injured and orphaned wildlife.

His mum is doing the Three Peaks challenge next month, and he has decided to join her on hiking up Wales’ highest mountain, Mount Snowdon, on 30th June.

He will be raising money for Secret World Wildlife Rescue, a charity based in East Huntspill near Highbridge that rescues, rehabilitate and releases British wildlife.

Charlie says: “Secret World is important to me because it’s full of wildlife, and I love all animals. Also I think Secret World is important as wild animals don’t have owners to take care of them, to tell them what to do, and what not not to do, so some times they get stuck in fences and rubbish. Secret World will save them or if they are unwell will treat them in their vet room/ hospital until they are better and release them back into the wild.”

David Plant, Fundraising Manager at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, says: “We’re honoured that Charlie chose us to raise money for and we’re so proud of him for climbing Wales’ highest mountain.”

“He’s a real inspiration and is very enthusiastic about helping animals. He’ll be joined on the day by his badger mascot – also called David! – and we hope you’ll join us in cheering him on.”

“He has already smashed his very modest target of £250 (more than doubled it at the time of writing.) We think he’s going to do very well and hopefully encourage more young people to help wildlife.”

You can support Charlie by donating to his JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jo-webv-1713466124740