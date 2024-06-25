Charlie, 8, set to hike up Mount Snowdon to help Secret World Wildlife Rescue

A young fundraiser is set to take on a big hiking challenge to raise money for a local wildlife rescue charity near Burnham-On-Sea.

Charlie Webb, who lives in Glastonbury, is a wildlife-loving 8-year-old and says he wanted to do something to help sick, injured and orphaned wildlife.

His mum is doing the Three Peaks challenge next month, and he has decided to join her on hiking up Wales’ highest mountain, Mount Snowdon, this Sunday (30th June).

He will be raising money for Secret World Wildlife Rescue, a charity based in East Huntspill near Highbridge that rescues, rehabilitate and releases British wildlife.

Charlie says: “Secret World is important to me because it’s full of wildlife, and I love all animals. Also I think Secret World is important as wild animals don’t have owners to take care of them, to tell them what to do, and what not not to do, so some times they get stuck in fences and rubbish. Secret World will save them or if they are unwell will treat them in their vet room/ hospital until they are better and release them back into the wild.”

George Bethell, Head of Education at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, adds: “The challenge Charlie has taken on to raise money for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife is incredible, it is great to see someone so young with such a passion for helping wildlife. We’ll all be thinking of Charlie on the 30th but wanted to send him these video messages beforehand.”

You can support Charlie by donating to his JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jo-webv-1713466124740