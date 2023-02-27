Charlie – dubbed Britain’s loneliest dog – has been in kennels at Brent Knoll RSPCA near Burnham-On-Sea for over 500 days and is seeking a new home.

The crossbreed, who is 9 years old, has been in the RSPCA Brent Knoll Rescue Centre in Brent Road since September 2021 and the team have not yet found him a new home.

“It’s safe to say that this boy is a special lad and is the favourite in the team – Charlie is loving life at the Animal Centre and joins the team every morning for tea break!” says a spokesman.

“However, as much as we all adore Charlie, we would love nothing better than to see him in a wonderful new home.”

Charlie is described by the RSPCA as a “shy but sweet pup” who craves contact and companionship. His favourite thing to do is to snuggle up on a sofa with his human friends.

Unfortunately, Charlie has been negatively impacted by previous domestic abuse and confrontation and so he is often wary of unfamiliar people, especially men. However, once he gets to know them, Charlie loves to be around them. The RSPCA is now hoping to find Charlie a new home.

Contact Brent Knoll Animal Centre in Brent Road for more details at enquiries@rspcanorthsomerset.org.uk or on 01278 782671. Mention Burnham-On-Sea.com when you get in touch. See more details here.