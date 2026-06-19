Cheddar reservoir to close to public as safety precaution during heatwave

Public access to Cheddar Reservoir will be closed for three days as temperatures are forecast to soar.

Bristol Water has warned the public that the reservoir will be closed as there is “very little shade around the reservoir’s path” as “extreme heat” is forecast over the coming days.

The reservoir will be closed from June 21 until 24 as part of Bristol Water’s “routine water safety practice”.

The company said the water can be extremely dangerous and wants to avoid putting extra pressure on emergency services, which are expected to be impacted by the heat.

Bristol Water said: “There will be no public access to Cheddar reservoir between Sunday 21st and Wednesday 24th of June.

“With the extreme heat, and very little shade around the reservoir’s permissive path, we want everyone to stay safe.

“We know the water can look very tempting on hot days, but it can be extremely dangerous, and we don’t want any extra pressure on the emergency services on what will already be a very busy time for them”.

The Met Office issued an amber ‘extreme heat’ warning across Somerset the the South West and South East at the end of the weekend and into next week.

The warning is in place from Monday (June 22) at 1am until 11.59pm on Tuesday (June 23).