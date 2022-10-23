Hundreds of pints of local cider were enjoyed during Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Cider and Music Festival at the weekend.

The Burnham Cider & Music Festival took place at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street between Friday (October 21st) and Sunday (October 23rd).

It featured a wide range of mainly local ciders, and on the Saturday complimented the Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival on Saturday.

Paul Hale, General Manager at the Ritz, told Burnham-On-Sea.com the club had seen a “very busy few days” and thanked all those who had come along to support the popular event.

Friday’s music featured The Lampellys and Vermin. Saturday’s line-up included Borderline, The Understairs, Illingworth, Andy Romoff, Tim Dean, Citrus Fox, The Lampellys, and Six Machine. Sunday’s music featured The Cider Club Jammers.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: