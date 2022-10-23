Hundreds of pints of local cider were enjoyed during Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Cider and Music Festival at the weekend.

The Burnham Cider & Music Festival took place at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street between Friday (October 21st) and Sunday (October 23rd).

It featured a wide range of mainly local ciders, and on the Saturday complimented the Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival on Saturday.

Paul Hale, General Manager at the Ritz, told Burnham-On-Sea.com the club had seen a “very busy few days” and thanked all those who had come along to support the popular event.

Friday’s music featured The Lampellys and Vermin. Saturday’s line-up included Borderline, The Understairs, Illingworth, Andy Romoff, Tim Dean, Citrus Fox, The Lampellys, and Six Machine. Sunday’s music featured The Cider Club Jammers.