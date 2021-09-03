Pupils, parents, carers and staff at West Huntspill and East Huntspill Primary Academies have this week enjoyed the ringing of their newly restored school bells.

A huge restoration project over the summer saw 30 hours of hand polishing on the East Bell, not used for 10 years, and a new West Bell which was last used 20 years ago, as we reported here.

Principal Steve Davis says: “We are really delighted to have the bells back and working. It was great to try it out with the children. They are really excited to hear it every day. It is part of the history of the school community.”

Experts also carried out works to make the canopy safe and ensured the mechanism works efficiently. The whole project took around 10 days with staff from across The Priory Learning Trust lending a hand.

Lisa Dadds, Head of Primary Education at TPLT, adds: “The bells have proved extremely popular and it is wonderful to have both schools as part of our TPLT family.”

Both schools became part of The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) earlier this year.