Children’s Society opens expanded Burnham-On-Sea shop after major refurbishment

The Children’s Society has this week reopened its newly refurbished and expanded town‑centre store in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

The shop, on the corner of High Street and Cross Street, has undergone more than seven weeks of improvement work, ahead of the opening on Wednesday (March 4th).

Alongside donated goods, the expanded store now offers brand‑new products supplied by businesses and partners who support the charity.

The Children’s Society first opened the Burnham-On-Sea shop in October 2013, and staff say the refreshed layout marks a new chapter for the store.

Shop manager Maxine Harvey said: “We’re delighted to be reopening the shop. I know customers, staff and volunteers have all been excited about the expansion and seeing what will be on offer.”

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the community here in Burnham-On-Sea who are incredibly supportive – giving us fantastic donations and regularly coming in to make purchases.”

“We are rewarding that goodwill with an even wider selection of great‑value items to choose from.”

Regional manager Donna Drew added: “The shop has a fantastic, loyal and dedicated volunteer team, which has helped it to be incredibly successful. It’s testament to the whole team’s hard work and enthusiasm – and the support of residents – that it continues to go from strength to strength.”

“We’re always keen to offer volunteering experience to anyone who would like to contribute their time and energy to supporting our work. Please call the shop or pop in and ask about opportunities.”

The expanded Burnham-On-Sea store is part of a nationwide network of more than 100 Children’s Society shops that help raise millions of pounds each year to support vulnerable children and young people. The charity also operates shops in Crewkerne and Midsomer Norton.