Members of Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society gathered together in the town’s Marine Cove gardens on Thursday night (July 15th) to bid farewell to their departing Musical Director.

Nicholas Bromilow is stepping down from the role after eight years as he heads to America to study conducting.

Society Chairman Peter Read said during the Marine Cove gathering: “You have been a breath of fresh air, leaving many happy memories. We have really enjoyed having you as our Musical Director.”

“While it’s with great sadness that we see you leave, we take pleasure in seeing you going to America and hope that one day when you’re rich and famous you will drop in and see us again!”

Nicholas thanked the Society’s members for being so supportive over the years and constantly being keen to push forward with more ambitious musical performances. He added that leading the Society’s performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No.9 had been one of his favourite memories in the role.