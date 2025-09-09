15.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Sep 10, 2025
Christmas card-making workshop coming to Burnham-On-Sea theatre
News

Christmas card-making workshop coming to Burnham-On-Sea theatre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre will be getting into the festive spirit in October with a hands-on creative workshop that invites locals to design their very own pop-up Christmas cards.

The Crafty Christmas Cards event will take place on Wednesday 29th October at 2:30pm, led by local textile artist Ronnie Broadley.

The session is open to all, with tickets priced at £6.50 for under 65s and £5.00 for over 65s, and includes refreshments.

Organisers say the workshop is a chance to skip the shop-bought cards and create something truly personal.

Whether it’s for family, friends, or just for fun, attendees will walk away with a one-of-a-kind festive card and a dose of holiday cheer.

A spokesperson for the Princess Theatre told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a lovely way to kick off the season and get creative. Ronnie’s workshops are always full of warmth and inspiration — we’re thrilled to host this as part of our community programme.”

The event is being held in association with the Somerset Community Foundation and is part of a wider programme of seasonal activities at the theatre.

For more details and to book tickets, visit the Princess Theatre’s event page.

