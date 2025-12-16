Christmas carol service in Burnham-On-Sea raises £360 for local charity

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for a local charity during a Christmas carol service in Burnham-On-Sea.

Burnham and Highbridge Moose Lodge organised the annual service at Burnham Baptist Church in College Street, which was attended by Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and representatives of local community groups.

Led by Rev Rob Howlett and organised by Burnham Moose President Rita Harris, it featured powerful performances of festive music by the Serendipity Singers.

The service also included traditional carols such as Joy to the World, Away in a Manger, and O Come All Ye Faithful and a poem ‘The Magic of Christmas’.

Readings were given by the Mayor and members of community organisations including Burnham Lions, Rotary, Inner Wheel, and BARB Search & Rescue.

A total of £360 from a collection for Broken Chains, a charity set up by local resident Andrew Dean-Williams to support families affected by addiction and substance misuse, which Burnham-On-Sea.com recently featured here.