Christmas circus opens today in Brent Knoll with show of festive entertainment

The Great Christmas Circus opens at Sanders Garden World in Brent Knoll today (Decenber 10th) for the festive season, promising a dazzling blend of high-octane stunts, heartwarming performances and seasonal cheer.

Running until Saturday 4th January 2026, the circus will once again transform its big top into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, joyful music, and traditional circus popcorn and candy floss.

“Visitors can expect entertainment including daredevil motorbike riders soaring through the air, gravity-defying stunts on the Wheel of Death, and the vibrant Cuban Acrobatic Troupe bringing rhythm and colour to the ring,” says a spokesperson.

“A mischievous Elf will also be on hand to deliver festive giggles and family-friendly comedy, ensuring laughter rings out alongside the applause!”

Organisers say the show is perfect for all ages. More details are available here and tickets, priced £9.00, are available at www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or by calling 07706168507.