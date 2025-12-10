10.6 C
News

Christmas circus opens today in Brent Knoll with show of festive entertainment

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Great Christmas Circus opens at Sanders Garden World in Brent Knoll today (Decenber 10th) for the festive season, promising a dazzling blend of high-octane stunts, heartwarming performances and seasonal cheer.

Running until Saturday 4th January 2026, the circus will once again transform its big top into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, joyful music, and traditional circus popcorn and candy floss.

“Visitors can expect entertainment including daredevil motorbike riders soaring through the air, gravity-defying stunts on the Wheel of Death, and the vibrant Cuban Acrobatic Troupe bringing rhythm and colour to the ring,” says a spokesperson.

“A mischievous Elf will also be on hand to deliver festive giggles and family-friendly comedy, ensuring laughter rings out alongside the applause!”

Organisers say the show is perfect for all ages. More details are available here and tickets, priced £9.00, are available at www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or by calling 07706168507.

