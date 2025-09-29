Christmas circus set to return to Brent Knoll with festive magic

The Great Christmas Circus is set to make a spectacular return to Sanders Garden World in Brent Knoll near Burnham-On-Sea this festive season, promising a dazzling blend of high-octane stunts, heartwarming performances, and seasonal cheer.

Running from Tuesday 10th December to Saturday 4th January 2026, the circus will once again transform its big top into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, joyful music, and the irresistible aroma of popcorn and candy floss.

“Visitors can expect entertainment including daredevil motorbike riders soaring through the air, gravity-defying stunts on the Wheel of Death, and the vibrant Cuban Acrobatic Troupe bringing rhythm and colour to the ring.”

“A mischievous Elf will also be on hand to deliver festive giggles and family-friendly comedy, ensuring laughter rings out alongside the applause.”

Organisers say the show is perfect for all ages and encourages families to wrap up warm, sip hot drink, and enjoy a magical experience that’s becoming a Christmas tradition in the area. Tickets are available at www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or by calling 07706168507.