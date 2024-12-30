7.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 30, 2024
Christmas circus continues this week at Brent Knoll's Sanders Garden Centre
News

Christmas circus continues this week at Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

An action-packed circus is underway in Brent Knoll with a new series of Christmas shows.

Circus Funtasia is back at Sanders Garden Centre near Burnham-On-Sea until January 5th.

A circus spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are back by popular demand, bigger and better than ever, jam packed festive fun for all the family!”

“Prepare to be mesmerised by crazy elves, wire walkers and laugh out loud festive comedy plus you’ll be blown away by aerialists and the heart stopping Globe of Death. Don’t forget to stay behind and have a photo with Santa.”

Shows will be daily from December 5th until January 5th and tickets, from £12, are available now at www.circusfuntasia.co.uk with enquiries on 07706 168 507.

Tributes paid to well-known Burnham-On-Sea vicar who has sadly passed away
Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema to host film for local charity

