Christmas crafts event ‘Shop For A Cure for Christmas’ is returning to Berrow

The annual ‘Shop for a Cure for Christmas’ event returns later this month to Berrow in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

The free-to-enter event is returning to Berrow on Sunday 30th November from 10.30-2pm at Berrow village hall.

Raising funds for Breast Cancer Now, it supports local traders across Somerset and brings together unique stall to help you with your Christmas shopping.

Shoppers can expect stall holders to display an assortment of items, including handmade cards, pictures, bespoke jewellery, ceramic and glass decorations.

There will also be a wide range of Christmas gifts for sale, including stocking fillers and decorations, gifts for your pets, homemade chocolate and fudge, flower wreaths, hand knitted gifts, and so much more.

Organiser Holly Macbeth, of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, says: “We are thrilled to be back and we really hope you can come along and support our event!”

“Supporting local traders in Somerset we bring you lots of lovely unique stalls to help you start your Christmas shopping! We are so excited to also have Lowes Pottery with us to create that perfect keepsake on the day — this is always so popular with all ages! Plus Sophie Sparkles bringing the Christmas glitter for everyone.”

Visitors can also take part in a charity tombola and raffle, with prizes donated by stall holders.