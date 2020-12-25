Thousands of pounds worth of food was distributed to needy families across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area on Christmas Eve thanks to local donations and a team of volunteer helpers.

Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub oversaw the Christmas Eve food drop after receiving donations of food and gifts from local supermarkets, residents and businesses.

Over 20 volunteers gathered on Thursday night to distribute the food to the grateful families using a fleet of cars and mobility scooters.

The Morland Community Hub’s Project Development Officer, Jane Macpherson, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are hugely grateful for the many generous donations over the last few days which include Great Western Rail, Home Farm Holiday Park, M&S, Lidl, Aldi, Asda, plus the Argos Distribution Centre in Bridgwater in addition to many kind individuals.”

“Over 100 families in need who are suffering hardship in Highbridge, Burnham and the surrounding villages will receive the help – they have been identified by Homes In Sedgemoor, the Sedgemoor Safeguarding Team, Live West, Zing Somerset and the Morland Community Hub.”

“We hope the gift boxes will go a little way to helping people during the Christmas period after a challenging year.”