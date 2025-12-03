Christmas fair and lights bring festive cheer to King Alfred School in Highbridge

King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge was filled with festive spirit this week when its Christmas fair and lights switch-on drew crowds despite wet weather.

The school hosted its first Christmas Market on Monday (December 1st) alongside its tree lights switch-on. More than 30 stalls lined the main hall, offering toys, sweet treats, books, crafts and unique upcycled products.

Christmas music added to the atmosphere throughout the evening, while visitors enjoyed browsing stalls run by local charities, innovative businesses, and Sixth Form Young Enterprise students. TKASA students also showcased their ‘Pre-loved Prom’ initiative.

Organisers said the event was designed to support local people and proved successful for stallholders, the school and the wider community.

The highlight of the evening came with the festive lights switch-on. Organisers added their thanks to all who attended and helped make the event a success, saying it had set a high standard for future community events at the school.