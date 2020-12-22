Christmas food drop will help 150 needy families in Burnham and Highbridge area

Hundreds of pounds worth of food is set to be distributed to 150 needy families across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area this week thanks to local donations.

Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub is overseeing a Christmas food drop after receiving donations of food from local supermarkets, residents and businesses.

Roger Keen, one of the trustees at the hub, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are very grateful for the many generous donations which include the Argos Distribution Centre in Bridgwater who have given us a big supply of food to distribute to those most in need.”

“150 families suffering hardship in Highbridge, Burnham and the surrounding villages will receive the help – they have been identified by Homes In Sedgemoor, the Sedgemoor Safeguarding Team, Live West, Zing Somerset and the Morland Community Hub.”

“We hope the gift boxes will go a little way to helping people during the Christmas period after a challenging year.”

Stuart Thomas, Transport Manager at Wincanton Transport for Bridgwater’s Argos Distribution Centre, adds: “We are always keen to help the local community and when we heard about this project in Burnham and Highbridge we wanted to get involved, particularly after such a difficult year.”

“Wincanton Transport and Bridgwater’s Argos Distribution Centre have given £400 towards the cost of non-perishable food supplies.”

Pictured: Morland Hub trustees Janet and Roger Keen; the Hub’s Project Development Officer, Jane Macpherson, and Stuart Thomas, Transport Manager at Wincanton Transport, with some of the supplies at the Argos Distribution Centre