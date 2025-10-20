Christmas gifts project returns to Highbridge and Burnham to spread festive cheer

The much-loved Christmas Sparkle Project Highbridge and Burnham has officially launched its 2025 campaign this week, aiming to bring festive joy to children and young people across the community.

Following the heartwarming success of last year’s initiative, which saw 210 gifts donated, organisers are once again calling on the generosity of local residents, schools, and businesses.

Led by Shirley Vickery-Mills and a dedicated team of volunteers — including current and retired teachers, school staff, and members of St John’s Church — the project aims to ensure every child aged 0–18 living in difficult circumstances receives a Christmas present.

Working in partnership with schools, charities, and local agencies, the team is collecting brand-new, age-appropriate gifts until Friday 21st November.

Donation points have been set up at various locations throughout Highbridge and Burnham, including Sopha, Highbridge Caravans, St John’s Church, Burnham Library, Burnham Swim and Sports Academy, Scotts Furnishings, and BiARS (Tourist Information Centre).

Several schools are also hosting collection stations, and Town and Country Flooring has kindly offered support with storage.

For those wishing to contribute financially, posters in local shops feature QR codes linking to the project’s Facebook page and online donation platform. All monetary donations go directly toward purchasing gifts for age groups where shortages occur.

To find out more or get involved, visit the Facebook page ‘Christmas Sparkle Project-Highbridge and Burnham’ or email christmassparkleproject.h.b@gmail.com.

Please help us by donating any gifts for children aged 0-18 years (suggestions below). Please ensure gifts are brand new, unopened and in original packaging.

Children 0-2 Cuddly toys, baby clothes, rattles, soft balls, baby toys, puzzles

Children 3-6 Toy cars, games, dolls, kites, PJ’s, colouring books, pencils/crayons, skipping ropes

Children 7-10 Craft kits, PJ’s, house socks, colouring books, frisbees, pencils/crayons, skipping ropes

Teens 11-15 Sports equipment, make up, Rubik’s cube, jewellery, bracelet making kits, bags, pencil cases/pens/pencils, nail varnish, fluffy socks, slippers, toiletry/bath sets, rucksacks, purses, blanket/throw/onesie

Teen 16-18 Body sprays/toiletry/bath sets, nail varnish, perfumes, make up, fluffy socks, headphones, rucksacks, sports equipment, LED strip lights, big mugs/flasks, onesie/blanket/throw, mugs with ear muffs/hot chocolate, one size black T-shirts All ages Hats, scarves, gloves, Lego, card games, board games, goalkeeper gloves, footballs (flat with pump)

Donation points accepting toy donations on our behalf: Highbridge: The King Alfred School, St John’s Church, Highbridge Caravans, Sopha Burnham: Burnham Infant School, St Joseph’s School, Burnham Library, Scotts Furnishings, Burnham Swim and Sports Academy, BiARS (Tourist Information Centre)