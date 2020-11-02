Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to create a festive lantern to display in their front window and be filmed for this year’s virtual Christmas lights switch-on in the two towns.

Residents are being offered free ‘make-a-lantern packs’ and are then being invited to film them as part of a ‘Glow Home’ competition.

Laura Hylton, community engagement manager at Seed Sedgemoor, an Arts Council Funded initiative, explains: “Glow Home is a lantern-making project that is being brought to the community of Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea by Seed Sedgemoor and Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, working in partnership with Create You of Highbridge.”

“With new national lockdown measures in place, the lanterns are available to be collected from Create You in Market Street, Highbridge until Wednesday 4th November at 4pm. We will be distributing the Glow Home Lantern-making kits across the community of Highbridge and Burnham.”

“On Saturday 14th November we are inviting members of the community to light their lanterns at 4.30pm and submit their films and photographs to seedsedgemoor.com/glowhome or the Glowhomechristmaslanterns Facebook group.”

“We welcome photographs and film submissions up to Sunday 15th November. We are holding a competition – and all information is on the flyer in the lantern packs.”

To enter all you have to do is collect your lantern or use the lantern that has been delivered to you; make your lantern; share your video with your creation on the Glow home page by Sunday 15 November.

Five vouchers for Create You are up for grabs and will be awarded to five randomly selected videos that will feature in the online event.

The free make-a-lantern packs are available free to collect this week from Create You: Monday 9-4; Tuesday 9-4 and Wednesday 9-4 before the lockdown.