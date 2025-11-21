Christmas lights display scaled back due to council safety concerns with street columns

Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre Christmas lights display has been scaled back following a safety inspection by Somerset Council identifying safety concerns with street lighting columns along the High Street.

Several of the columns featured lit strings of lights last Christmas in addition to wall-mounted festive lights. But one of the High Street columns recently collapsed, prompting the safety inspection.

A spokesperson for Somerset Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Regrettably, due to a recent street light column failure, a further inspection by Somerset Council has uncovered corrosion issues on the street lighting columns in Burnham-On-Sea High Street.”

“Therefore, because of the lack of structural integrity, the Council has advised that Christmas decorations should not be attached to the remaining columns due to health and safety concerns.”

“Somerset Council has apologised for any inconvenience and confirmed a complete column replacement scheme will be carried out in the High Street in the New Year.”

It follows a street lighting column collapsing in Burnham High Street in October outside Shoe Zone, as pictured above.

Wall-mounted festive lights have been installed on properties along the High Street, Victoria Street and Pier Street where building owners have given their approval.

Burnham-On-Sea Christmas lights switch-on event takes place on Saturday November 22nd at 6pm with a full day of festive entertainment in Victoria Street from 12pm.