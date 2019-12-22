Festive waste collections will be running later after Christmas, Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) has announced.

The group has announced its revised kerbiside rubbish collection dates over the festive holiday period.

The changes to collection days include recycling and rubbish, assisted pick-ups and clinical waste. As usual, there will be no garden waste collections from 24 December to 3 January; they resume from 6 January.

Key dates for kerbside collections

Mon 23 Dec – No change

Tue 24 Dec – No change

Wed 25 Dec – will be collected on Fri 27 Dec

Thu 26 Dec – will be collected on Sat 28 Dec

Fri 27 Dec – will be collected on Sun 29 Dec

Mon 30 Dec – No change

Tue 31 Dec – No change

Wed 1 Jan – will be collected on Thu 2 Jan

Thu 2 Jan – will be collected on Fri 3 Jan

Fri 3 Jan – will be collected on Sat 4 Jan

Mon 6 Jan – Usual services resume

A SWP spokesman said: “Before and after Christmas and New Year, please do not overload our vehicles or crews. Put excess materials from festive parties, internet deliveries and Christmas clear-ups out over time or take them all to a recycling site.”

Individual recycling site opening days vary – check details on www.somersetwaste.gov.uk – but the network is open every day of the year except Christmas, Boxing and New Year days.

All recycling sites will be open 9am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays on 21-22 and 28-29 December, and 4-5 January.

The SWP spokesman added that there were plenty of options for real Christmas trees to avoid them ending in costly, wasteful landfill, such as home composting, taking them to any recycling site, using a local drop-off or chipping point, and booking a charity collection.

Garden waste subscribers only can add their undecorated tree under 6ft to their garden waste collection from 7 January.

SWP is promising regular festive updates on its Somersetwaste Facebook page and Twitter feed, plus its SORTED! monthly e-zine, from easy “hacks” to cut waste – especially plastics – and recycle more to ways to save money and resources with Christmas food, gifts and decorations.

Christmas suggestions to reduce waste

Buy better wrapping paper. Avoid foil, plastics, holograms, glitter and miles of sticky tape in favour of – just like the song – brown paper packages tied up with string.

Check crackers for plastic. Many shops now have plastic-free versions, or it is fun for families to make their own from a kit or by checking the net for ideas.

Shun single-use plastic. Avoid overpackaged gift, food and decorations, such as use-once-and-break toys, and the man-made fibres in many festive jumpers.

Cut waste with gift wish lists. And look for presents that last, are valued, and worth keeping and repairing, ideally made of natural fibres and materials.