Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has been given a financial boost thanks to its popular local Christmas tree collection and recycling service.

The service ran during the first week of January with 150 trees being collected across the Burnham-On-Sea area in return for donations towards the club’s funds.

Trees were collected from Burnham, Highbridge, East and West Huntspill, Bason Bridge and Brent Knoll.

Hillview Chairman Duncan Britton told Burnham-On-Sea.com: ”A big thank you goes to all those local households and businesses who kindly supported our very successful collection of trees. Special thanks as well go to Terry Rickard at Burnham Waste for his kind offer to recycle the trees for us.”

The service was launched for the first time last year and will return again in January 2023.