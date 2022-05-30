Classic cinema returns this week to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre with The Graduate on Wednesday 1st June at 2pm.

The film (Cert 15) stars a fresh-faced Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft as the married woman.

It includes the incredible Simon and Garfunkel track Mrs Robinson, written for the movie.

Tickets are priced £5 for the screening or £10 for the film and lunch. You will be able to choose from Hellend’s Kitchen Small Main Menu Meals and your choice of hot drink.

To book seats for The Graduate, click here. Film and Lunch booking only available up to 24 hours prior to the showing. Table bookings will be made for 1pm on the day of the matinee.

The Princess has also announced July’s National Theatre screening of Prima Facie. Jodie Comer makes her West End debut at The Harold Pinter Theatre in this award-winning play, screening on Thursday 21st July at 7pm.

Jodie plays Tessa, a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning.

An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Full price tickets cost £16, Members £14 Under 16s £11.To book seats, click here.

For more information www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk or contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.