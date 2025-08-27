18.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Aug 28, 2025
Classic hot rods and trucks set to roar through Burnham
News

Classic hot rods and trucks set to roar through Burnham

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Dozens of classic American hot rods, trucks, bikes and classic vehicles will roar through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge on Saturday (August 30th) in a mass convoy for charity.

Members of the Blue Ridge Runners will leave West Huntspill at approximately 12 mid-day and then travel through Highbridge and to Burnham-On-Sea seafront.

They will briefly gather on the seafront before heading out to Brean Leisure Centre.

Members of the public will also be able to visit the showground in West Huntspill (TA9 3RH) on Sunday August 31st from 10am-4pm when many of the vehicles will be on show alongside stalls, refreshments, live music and kids activities.

The Blue Ridge Runners were formed in 1989 to link up motoring enthusiasts from across the South West who own hot rods, trucks and other unusual vehicles.

Thousands of pounds are raised for local charities from the group’s events, with BARB benefiting this year.

