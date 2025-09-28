8.3 C
Mon Sep 29, 2025
Classic rock tribute band coming to Burnham-On-Sea theatre in October

Fans of classic rock are in for a treat as Whitesnake UK, the country’s longest running tribute to David Coverdale’s legendary band Whitesnake, are set to perform at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Saturday 11th October at 7:30pm.

The band, known for their faithful renditions and high-energy performances, will take audiences on a journey through Whitesnake’s multi-platinum legacy—from the early Moody/Marsden era to the modern US-led lineup.

Expect to hear iconic hits including ‘Fool For Your Loving’, ‘Don’t Break My Heart Again’, ‘Is This Love’, and ‘Here I Go Again’.

Whitesnake UK have built a reputation as one of the hardest working tribute acts in the UK, delivering powerful vocals and authentic musicianship that captures the spirit of the original band.

Tickets are priced at £21 for adults and £19 for under 18s. Booking is available via The Princess Theatre website.

