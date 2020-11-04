A clean-up operation is set to begin on Burnham-On-Sea seafront after a group of travellers leaving on Tuesday (November 3rd) after seven weeks.

The convoy of caravans, motorhomes and vans had been parked up on the South Esplanade since September – and left on Tuesday afternoon.

The group had initially parked up opposite Burnham sailing club for a month before they were served with a legal notice by Somerset County Council, which owns the parking bays.

Three weeks ago, the convoy moved a hundred metres north along the seafront into the parking spaces in front of Burnham Holiday Village – where they remained until Tuesday afternoon after a court summons had been served on them to move on.

Rubbish has been left along the seafront lawns next to where the travellers had parked and a clean-up operation is set to be undertaken by Sedgemoor District Council’s Clean Surroundings Team.

One nearby resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Everyone is very relieved they have left after such a long time.”