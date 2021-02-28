A clean-up operation is set to begin in a Burnham-On-Sea car park after a group of travellers left on Saturday (February 27th).

The group of vehicles left Burnham’s Pier Street car park mid-afternoon after spending a week pitched up there.

Sedgemoor District Council, which oversees the car park, said its Clean Surroundings Team was planning a clean-up operation. They will be removing gas cylinders, boxes and rubbish bags left around the edge of the car park, as pictured here.

The council had used its usual proceedings to move the travellers on.