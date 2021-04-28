Cllr Alan Bradford has been sworn in as Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council at its annual meeting, held on Wednesday (April 28th).

Cllr Bradford, pictured here on the left, is also North Petherton’s Mayor.

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, has been appointed Vice Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council at the same time.

The outgoing Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council, Cllr Peter Clayton, pictured on the right, thanked all councillors for their cross-party support, especially during the pandemic; also dealing with virtual meetings and for the great amount of community support that has been achieved.

The following councillors were named as portfolio holders and their shadow councillors.

Conservative Portfolio Shadow PFH – Labour Shadow PFH – Lib Dem Cllr Duncan McGinty Leader Cllr Brian Smedley Cllr Bill Revans Cllr Gill Slocombe Deputy Leader Cllr Kathy Pearce Cllr Phil Harvey Inward Investment and Growth Cllr Alex Glassford Cllr Mike Murphy Cllr Mike Caswell Infrastructure and Transport Cllr Leigh Redman Cllr Nick Bayliss Cllr Lance Duddridge Customer Access and Digital Delivery Cllr Kathy Pearce Cllr Lisa Methley Cllr Andrew Gilling Housing Cllr Graham Granter Cllr Charlie Riches Cllr Mark Healey Commercial and Asset Management Cllr Tony Heywood Cllr Phil Harvey Cllr Janet Keen Communities and Wellbeing Cllr Alexia Bartlett Gary Wong

The following councillors were named as chairman and deputy chairmen of committees:

Committee Chairman Deputy Chairman Audit and Standards Cllr Julie Pay Cllr Will Human Community Scrutiny Cllr Hilary Bruce Cllr Liz Scott Corporate Scrutiny Cllr Brian Smedley Cllr Rachael Lilley Development Cllr Bob Filmer Cllr Tony Grimes Grants Panel Cllr Janet Keen Cllr Liz Perry Licencing and General Purposes Cllr Polly Costello Cllr Barrie Crow Property Investment Board Cllr Duncan McGinty (Leader) Cllr Gill Slocombe (Deputy Leader)

The political composition of Sedgemoor District Council is: Conservative – 29, Labour – 11, Lib Dem – 7, Independent – 1.

Pictured: Cllr Alan Bradford, Vice Chairman; Allison Griffin, Chief Executive; Cllr Peter Clayton, Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council