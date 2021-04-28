Cllr Alan Bradford, Vice Chairman; Allison Griffin, Chief Executive; Cllr Peter Clayton, Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council

Cllr Alan Bradford has been sworn in as Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council at its annual meeting, held on Wednesday (April 28th).

Cllr Bradford, pictured here on the left, is also North Petherton’s Mayor.

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, has been appointed Vice Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council at the same time.

The outgoing Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council, Cllr Peter Clayton, pictured on the right, thanked all councillors for their cross-party support, especially during the pandemic; also dealing with virtual meetings and for the great amount of community support that has been achieved.

The following councillors were named as portfolio holders and their shadow councillors.

ConservativePortfolioShadow PFH – LabourShadow PFH – Lib Dem
Cllr Duncan McGintyLeaderCllr Brian SmedleyCllr Bill Revans
Cllr Gill SlocombeDeputy LeaderCllr Kathy PearceCllr Phil Harvey
Inward Investment

and Growth

Cllr Alex GlassfordCllr Mike Murphy
Cllr Mike CaswellInfrastructure and

Transport

Cllr Leigh RedmanCllr Nick Bayliss
Cllr Lance DuddridgeCustomer Access and

Digital Delivery

Cllr Kathy PearceCllr Lisa Methley
Cllr Andrew GillingHousingCllr Graham GranterCllr Charlie Riches
Cllr Mark HealeyCommercial and Asset ManagementCllr Tony HeywoodCllr Phil Harvey
Cllr Janet KeenCommunities and WellbeingCllr Alexia BartlettGary Wong

The following councillors were named as chairman and deputy chairmen of committees:

CommitteeChairmanDeputy Chairman
Audit and StandardsCllr Julie PayCllr Will Human
Community ScrutinyCllr Hilary BruceCllr Liz Scott
Corporate ScrutinyCllr Brian SmedleyCllr Rachael Lilley
DevelopmentCllr Bob FilmerCllr Tony Grimes
Grants PanelCllr Janet KeenCllr Liz Perry
Licencing and General PurposesCllr Polly CostelloCllr Barrie Crow
Property Investment BoardCllr Duncan McGinty (Leader)Cllr Gill Slocombe (Deputy Leader)

The political composition of Sedgemoor District Council is: Conservative – 29, Labour – 11, Lib Dem – 7, Independent – 1.

Pictured: Cllr Alan Bradford, Vice Chairman; Allison Griffin, Chief Executive; Cllr Peter Clayton, Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page