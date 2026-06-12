Closure announced for Burnham-On-Sea retirement home amid rising costs and changes to legislation

Abbeyfield Wessex Society has announced the closure of its Woodlands House retirement home in Berrow Road, Burnham-On-Sea, with a period of consultation underway with staff and residents.

Abbeyfield Wessex says that when it took over the house in 2024, it was facing ‘significant challenges’ and over the past two years, it says that it has invested significant resources into marketing, occupancy growth initiatives and operational improvements in an effort to secure the home’s future.

However, despite these efforts from the staff, the company says the “difficult decision has been made to close” due to what it calls “significant changes in legislation and rising costs” that make the house no longer sustainable.

Vanessa Booker-Card, Chief Executive Officer of Abbeyfield Wessex Society, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Abbeyfield houses have always been about community. Since we took on Woodlands House in 2024, we have tried everything possible to make it a viable home.”

“We know that Burnham-On-Sea has a strong community, with plenty of charitable and voluntary organisations that do a fantastic job delivering the services that enable older people to live a fulfilled life in their own home.”

She adds: “Regrettably, despite all of our efforts, the substantial investment required to ensure the home remains sustainable and compliant in the years ahead has led to this decision. We will work closely with every resident and their families to ensure suitable alternative accommodation is identified and arrangements are made.”

Abbeyfield Wessex Society says that is working with five staff in finding suitable alternative employment.

Abbeyfield Woodlands was built in 1870 and renovated in 1990. It has eight large en-suite bed sitting rooms in total on two floors, each with their own kitchenette plus access to communal facilities.

Abbeyfield Wessex Society offers Independent Living Accommodation in Dorset, Hampshire, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire. They are a registered charity and are a member society of Abbeyfield England, the national membership body that brings together a larger collection of Member Societies operating over 220 homes in England and Wales.