Thousands of pounds worth of micro grants are available to good causes in the Burnham-On-Sea area who are helping he local community affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Back in March, the regional co-operative – Southern Co-op donated £40,000 to a community fund which was set up to support the causes and individuals most affected by the pandemic.

So far, 30 local groups have been awarded the grant from the Neighbourly Community Fund to help residents across Dorset, East Sussex, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, London, Somerset, Surrey, West Sussex and Wiltshire.

It is estimated that, to date, these micro grants have helped support more 5,500 people and provided more than 6,700 meals in local communities.

Organisations based near Southern Co-op’s stores or funeral homes can apply for grants using their new or existing Neighbourly profiles via www.neighbourly.com/goodcause/ and using the referral code SouthernCoopPartner.

To find the nearest Southern Co-op retail store, visit https://stores.thesouthernco-operative.co.uk/search.html.

Local Southern Co-op funeral branches can be located via https://www.funeralcare.co.uk/our-funeral-directors/location-map/.