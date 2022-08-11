A Coffee and Crafts Morning is to be held at Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets unit on Saturday 13th August.

The event is the first of a series of joint fundraising ventures between the Sea Cadets and Burnham Moose Ladies Circle.

The coffee and craft morning will run from 10am until 1pm with at least nine craft stalls, cakes, plus teas and coffees.

Proceeds are to be split between the Sea Cadets and the Ladies Circle President’s Charity – St Margaret’s Hospice.

Please come along and enjoy a cake and coffee whilst having a tour of the unit , meeting members of the unit and of course having a morning’s fun. Other joint ventures include a bingo night and a quiz night.