Burnham-On-Sea residents have been warned to be extra vigilant after reports of uninvited callers knocking on doors and asking for money to do shopping trips for local people during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Burnham and Highbridge Coronavirus Support Group, which is helping to run a community helpline and Burnham-On-Sea Police have both issued a warning after concerns were raised this week.

Helen Groves, organiser of the community group, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Several people have been in contact regarding strangers coming to their doors here in Burnham who have offered to do shopping in return for payments.”

“They could just be well intended local people trying to do good deeds but we don’t know their motives. Having unknown callers like this can be a concern for some people.”

“We would suggest that vulnerable or elderly residents only open their doors to neighbours and people they know.”

She added: “I would stress that our community group doesn’t do cold calling and we will not make uninvited visits. To get in contact with our helpline you should telephone us on 01278 787852 and we will be in touch.”

“Sadly in Cheddar, there have been reports of cold colders scamming money out of residents during the Coronavirus outbreak swe would ask local people to be vigilant.”

A Burnham-On-Sea Police spokesman said they are aware of the concerns and while there have been no recorded cases of criminal acts so far, they too have advised residents to be vigilant.