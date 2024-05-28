13.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 29, 2024
Colourful artwork unveiled in Burnham-On-Sea church’s ‘prayer corner’

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A group of ladies have created, painted and sewn several colourful hangings for a new ‘prayer corner’ in the Hub at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church.

Burnham artist Judith Champion designed the artwork and has been meeting with the group every week during the production.

Judith says: “They have produced and embroidered the pieces while Ronnie Broadly, a local textile artist, has put it all together. It’s been great team work!”

“It is a lovely colourful corner that hopefully provides a talking point for the congregation and visitors to the Waffle Hub cafe in the church.“

