A popular Christmas concert has raised over £1,500 for Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church.

The packed audience was treated to pitch-perfect performances by Richard Lennox with guest soloists Louisa Puddy, Francesca Bowkett and Kate Eastment on Friday (December 20th).

The church was illuminated with colourful lighting alongside scores of twinkling festive trees that are in place for the church’s Christmas tree festival, pictured here.

Organiser Francesca Bowkett thanked those who had attended, saying: “Friday’s concert with Richard and friends was a huge success – the Church was packed and £1,560 was raised for Saint Andrews Church Funds.”