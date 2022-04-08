Local artists are displaying colourful creative mixed media at a two-day art show in Burnham-On-Sea this weekend.

The Crafty Teacup Creative Hub in Burnham’s Victoria Street is holding the special fairytale-themed event, called the ‘Once Upon A Time’ Art Show, on Saturday April 9th and Sunday April 10th from 10am-4pm on both days.

Owner Gill Hills says: “It’s mixed media affordable art, felting and beading with a fairytale theme.”

“I’ve produced so many pieces of artwork since my mum passed and then through lockdown so I thought I’d start selling them. “

“I’m going to open an online shop. This show is a celebration of how art heals & is fabulous for health & wellbeing.  There are a few other local crafters exhibiting along side me.”

“Everyone’s welcome to pop in and take a look.“

 
