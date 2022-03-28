Fluttering flags are being put up this week across the main shopping areas of Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and Bridgwater to brighten up streets in the ongoing effort to encourage more shoppers and visitors to support towns.

This project is being funded by the Welcome Back Fund and is being overseen by Sedgemoor District Council.

“The artwork for Burnham and Highbridge has been designed by local residents taking part in two art projects run by SEED Sedgemoor,” says a spokeswoman.

“There are a mixture of landscapes, animals and plants and some abstract images.”

“The artwork for the Bridgwater flags has been designed by a local graphic design company based on historical images and events that represent Bridgwater’s heritage.”

“Some of the images are of Robert Blake, Duke of Monmouth, John Chubb, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, John Bowen, Jon Toogood, Vernon Bartlett and Joe Strummer along with representation of local events and buildings.”

It comes as Sedgemoor District Council has been allocated a sum of money under the Welcome Back Fund, which is funded from the European Regional Development Fund.

The purpose of the fund is to provide Local Authorities with resources to support their towns, villages and tourism attractions in overcoming the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund allows local authorities in England to put in place additional measures to create and promote a safe environment for local trade and tourism, particularly in high streets as their economies reopen.