A colourful local garden is to open to the public to raise funds for St Margaret’s Hospice.

As part of the hospice’s annual ‘Glorious Somerset Gardens’ event, Little Orchard at 8 Church Road in East Huntspill (TA9 3PG) will be open to the public on Sunday 22nd May 2022 between 11.00am – 4.00pm.

“This stunning garden situated on the edge of the Levels was lovingly developed from horse paddocks and now contains an interesting collection of specimen and orchard trees forming an inspiring arboretum, blossoming beautifully during spring,” says a spokesman.

“The garden is also planted with a variety of bulbs including hellebores, camellias, azaleas, and japonica.”

”There is also a small vegetable area, and the hanging baskets and potted specimens should look good at this time of the year.”

Refreshments will be available and dogs are welcome provided they are on leads.

Entry Fee: £3.00