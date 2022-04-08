A colourful new art exhibition of landscapes has opened in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

Somerset artist Grace Green is displaying 16 paintings and drawings in her display, which is called ‘Where Water Meets Land’, at Burnham’s Princess Theatre.

The free-to-enter exhibition is open daily until Thursday April 28th 2022 during weekday opening hours at the theatre in Princess Street.

Grace, who lives in the Langport area, is a born and bred Somerset artist who graduated from Falmouth University in Fine Art.

She says her works on paper were made whilst exploring the highlands of Scotland, interpreting the rugged land, the flora and fauna native to the area.

“I’m passionate about the environment nature and hopefully that comes through in my work,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com at the opening of the disply this week, which was attended by Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, as pictured here.

“I observed the patchwork of textures with pencil creating drawings as an instant response to being in the landscape of Scotland when my partner and I took a three-month roadtrip through the country in a campervan.”

Opening times: Mon – Fri 11am-4pm but Wednesday has limited entry due to activities.