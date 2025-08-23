Comedians set to light up Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival in September

Burnham-On-Sea is set for an afternoon and evening of laughter and literary fun as two acclaimed performers bring a trio of comedy events to this year’s Burnham Book Festival on Saturday, September 6th.

Festival co-organiser Rebecca Coleman says the day promises “a triple treat of laughter,” with two events from comedy poet Robert Garnham, followed by a headline performance from Robin Ince.

Robert Garnham kicks things off at 3pm with a comedy poetry workshop suitable for all ages and experience levels.

That’s followed by a performance of witty verse at 4.30pm, where Garnham’s signature style – turning everyday moments like lost socks and awkward silences into sharp, humorous poetry – will be on full display.

At 7pm, Robin Ince takes to the stage with his show Normally Weird and Weirdly Normal, blending comedy, science, and reflections on neurodiversity in a heart-warming and thought-provoking performance.

“These are all family-friendly events,” said Rebecca. “Robert is a great warm-up for our headliner, Robin Ince. We went to see Robin before booking him and came away feeling better about life.”

Tickets and full programme details are available via bit.ly/BBFprog2025 or by visiting the Princess Theatre website.