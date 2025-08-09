Comedy duo return to Burnham with riotous ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at Princess Theatre

Somerset comedy duo Living Spit are set to bring their hilariously twisted take on Beauty and the Beast to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Thursday 8th January 2026, promising a night of monstrous musical mayhem and laugh-out-loud silliness.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £16.00 and are available now via the Princess Theatre website.

Known for their irreverent humour and award-nominated productions including Six Wives of Henry VIII, There’s Something About Typhoid Mary, and Frankenstein The Musical, Living Spit’s latest show reimagines the classic French fable with a Disney-defying twist.

In this tale as old as time, one of the duo will be forced to portray a hideous, foul-tempered beast—but which one will it be?

Written by Stu McLoughlin and Howard Coggins, and directed by Craig Edwards, the show runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes including an interval, and is recommended for ages 12 and up.

A spokesperson for the Princess Theatre said: “We are extremely excited to be welcoming back Living Spit following their debut here in April. With their trademark charm and cheek, Living Spit’s Beauty and the Beast promises to be a perfect post-holiday treat for comedy and theatre lovers alike.”