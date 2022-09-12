A special church service is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea this Sunday evening (September 18th) on the eve of The Queen’s funeral.

A Commemoration Vigil will be held at St Andrew’s Church at 6pm to mark which will be attended by Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor and will be open to all to join in.

The Vigil Service will contain special prayers, readings and music to represent the differing parts of the realm.

We invite everyone in Burnham to share in this event and to mark the end of the Elizabethan era.