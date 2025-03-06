Community cafe hopes to protect Burnham’s former adult learning centre as a community asset

Burnham-On-Sea’s Waffle Hub community cafe has formally submitted an application to Somerset Council to have the town’s former adult learning centre site registered as a community asset ahead of its looming sale.

The Waffle Hub has also submitted an expression of interest in buying the site in Princess Street, saying the cafe has the support of multiple community stakeholders to take it on.

We reported here that the property is currently on sale with a deadline for offers of this Friday, March 7th, at noon.

Trustee Caroline King says: “We are pleased to be moving forward with our plans – and hopefully keeping the site as a community asset.”

”It’s so important that this building is not lost as a community facility for the future. There has been lots of interest in our plans and we have been in touch with MP Ashley Fox to explain the proposals.”

”Having it designated a community asset which would really help us to gain grant funding to buy it and protect it for community use.”

Liz Bennett and Caroline King, who run the Burnham-On-Sea community cafe The Waffle Hub, are hoping to purchase the derelict building from Somerset Council to expand the hub’s various community services, as we reported here.