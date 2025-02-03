Community group invites feedback on Burnham-On-Sea town centre to help shape its future

A local community organisation is inviting residents, visitors and business owners to share their thoughts on Burnham-On-Sea town centre to help shape its future.

Better BOS says the initiative aims to gather feedback from a wide range of people who use Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The 30-minute user research sessions will take place throughout February, offering participants the option to attend virtually or in-person.

“Participants will have the opportunity to share their perspectives on what works well, what could be improved, and how the town centre can better meet the needs of all its users,” says a spokesperson.

“We want to hear from as many voices as possible. Burnham-On-Sea is a vibrant town with a diverse community, and these sessions are a chance for everyone — from lifelong residents to day-trippers — to shape its future. Together, we can create a town centre that works for everyone.”

The group adds that it is particularly interested in hearing from residents of Burnham-On-Sea, whether long-time locals or new arrivals; plus people who work in Burnham but live elsewhere; snd also holidaymakers, day-trippers, and visitors.

It also wants feedback from local business owners from all industries; members of community groups and organisations; plus residents of villages such as Mark, Brent Knoll, East Brent, Wedmore and Rooksbridge who use Burnham town centre.

To get involved, visit https://bit.ly/betterBOSjan before the deadline of Wednesday 12th February 2025. Participants under 18 are welcome but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The group adds that while not all applications may be accepted, further research opportunities will be announced on the website in the future.