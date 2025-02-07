Community group that maintains Apex Park in Highbridge issues urgent appeal for helpers

The community group that maintains Apex Park in Highbridge has issued an urgent appeal for helpers, saying it’s at risk of having to disband.

The Friends of Apex Park Group has called an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday February 26th at 11.00am in the Apex Park Office.

A spokesman says: “It is with sadness that The Friends of Apex Park have had to call an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the future of the group in its present format.”

“Unfortunately, the Town Council were unable to fully adopt the park which leaves the group still with the problems it has faced since Sedgemoor was taken over by Somerset; that of insurance and qualified personnel to use tools and equipment.”

“The group has generally been inactive due to the above since March 2024. We are now down to three members, two of which; the Vice chair and Treasurer will be standing down due to other commitments at the AGM in May 2025.”

“At the meeting the group needs individuals who have the time and skills to lead it. This includes administration – secretarial duties, risk assessments, general admin – horticulture – planting, pruning ecology etc – qualified persons to use hand tools – with qualifications recognised by the council and insurance companies – comms and keeping the accounts such as book-keeping, paying bills and costings.”

“If nobody is forthcoming, the group will have no other option but to disband. If you feel this maybe something you could help with then please attend.”