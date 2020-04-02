Now in its fourth year, off-grid energy supplier Calor, is calling on community projects of all shapes and sizes to enter its Rural Community Fund for 2020 and be in with the chance of securing grants from its £85,000 fund pot.

Calor is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year and is marking the milestone by making this year’s investment bigger than ever before, with a grand total of £85,000.

The competition, which opened for applications on 10th March and closes on 9th April, enables rural communities who aren’t connected to the mains gas grid the opportunity to apply for a grant of either £1,000, £2,500 or £5,000 for much-needed projects, such as purchasing new equipment for community spaces or building new facilities for families nearby to enjoy.

Applicants will be listed on the Calor Rural Community Fund website and then encouraged to share their project as much as possible through social media to gain points. Those projects with the highest amount of points in each funding category will become shortlisted finalists, and will be reviewed by a Calor Committee before being announced as Finalists.

As the business continues to play an important role within Britain’s countryside communities, this year’s fund will mean that Calor has given £225,000 to grass-roots causes since 2017, at a time where investment in local resources is especially tight.

Designed to offer rural communities that aren’t connected to the mains gas grid a chance to win funding for initiatives which will improve local life, Calor’s grants have already had a massive impact on over 50 heart-warming projects.

Previous recipients include a community kitchen in Dover looking to combat loneliness, drama groups in Norfolk offering children a space to be creative and emergency rescue teams in Wiltshire who needed new life-saving equipment.

Andy Parker, Head of Strategy and Corporate Affairs at Calor, says: “At a time when investment in local communities and facilities is scarce, we are again showing our support and passion for countryside communities through the Calor Rural Community Fund.”

“We are delighted to continue this scheme as it provides a much needed boost to rural life, and so we would urge any local projects that need funding for anything from a new roof to essential repairs to enter this year’s fund.”

To find out more about the Calor Rural Community Fund and how to enter, head to communityfund.calor.co.uk.