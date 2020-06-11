A team of Body Shop At Home consultants in Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area have donated over 800 hand creams, shower gels and soaps to different NHS and health care organisations.

The products have gratefully received by the teams at Weston Hospital, Weston Dialysis Unit, Southmead, Musgrove Park in Taunton, Chew Magna District nursing team, Burnham Hospital, Neighbourhood Care and local school staff.

Most recently Amanda Starks-Ogden set up a donations page and took 45 to the Beacon centre in Taunton.

Sian Vowles Senior, area manager, says: “It’s been an absolute pleasure donating these to all of the frontline workers and our customers have been so generous.”

She also thanked Claire Nicholls, Michelle Moore, Kelz Windsor, Tracy Heal, Dawn Morley and Burnham’s Inner Wheel for their support of the scheme.