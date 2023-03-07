A community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea company has given a generous donation to a local school so that pupils can enjoy more trips at a subsidised rate during the cost-of-living crisis.

Jackie and Steve Richards from Burnham Portable Toilet Hire have presented £2,000 to Churchfield School so that Year 6 pupils can take part in the educational trips.

Jackie said: “Both our children went to school here and we love to support it whenever we can. When we heard about this need, we wanted to help.

The school’s Molly Bolton and Michael Kitchen thanked the couple, with Molly adding: “This very generous donation will enable pupils in Year 6 to go on a residential trip at the end of June.”

“The donation is particularly appreciated at this time when many parents are struggling and no-one wants to see children missing out on important opportunities. Out thanks go to Jackie and Steve for their continuing support.”

Pictured: Jackie and Steve Richards from Burnham Portable Toilet Hire with Churchfield School’s Molly Bolton and Michael Kitchen and pupils Keira and Nate